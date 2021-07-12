Huddle House eyeing Dothan location

Famous for its pancakes and waffles, a beloved 24-hour breakfast chain is scouting for franchisees to open Dothan’s first location.
A growing Southern-style franchise concentrated primarily in east central Alabama, Huddle House’s chief development officer was bemused over the diner’s lack of presence in the Dothan metro area.
“It’s like a donut hole in that little area,” Peter Ortiz said, noting nearby locations in the small cities of Andalusia, Enterprise, Florala, and Troy. “I’m amazed we’re not there already.”
With over 350 locations nationwide, Alabama boasts the largest amount of Huddle House restaurants – around 40. Ortiz said four or five new locations are preparing to open while he works to expand the brand in other strategically located areas, Dothan among them.
A year to 18 months is all it should take to find an owner, secure real estate, and prepare to open.
Unlike some hard-hit restaurant chains, Huddle House withstood the pandemic’s storm and continued to grow in spite of dramatically changing market conditions over the last year.
French toast, omelets, and hash browns are just some of the items available on its breakfast menu, available all day long. It features HuddleBurgers, melts, sandwiches, country-fried steak, and ribeye steaks on its lunch and dinner menu.
A potential site for the restaurant has not been identified, but Ortiz said the brand could occupy the end-cap of a shopping center, a converted existing building, or build a new restaurant from the ground up.
Ortiz said Huddle House prides itself most on its customer service, which is part of the reason it populates smaller cities and towns for the down-home warm hospitality.
Huddle House is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management. The company also owns Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, a chain that can only be found in larger cities.
For more information about becoming a Huddle House franchisee, potential owners can contact Ortiz at portiz@ascenthm.com.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.