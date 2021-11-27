'I gotta go, go, go': Mike Schmitz charges forward with renewed spirit

Mike Schmitz stays extremely busy.
Over the years through his charitable giving, public service, and community outreach, the prominent businessman and former Dothan mayor has become widely regarded as a powerful figure in the Wiregrass and Alabama known for his energizing spirit and can-do attitude.
Although he underwent triple-bypass heart surgery last year and declined to pursue a second term as Dothan City School Board chairman, Schmitz hasn't slowed down much, and doesn't plan to.
Schmitz looked back at his civic involvement the last several years in a recent interview with the Eagle at his Mercedes-Benz office, but he focused on the many roles he’s juggling now: philanthropist, businessman, investor, mentor, and grandfather – to name a few.
Last year’s health scare actually pushed him to set out on several things he wanted to accomplish.
“It put a real sense of urgency into a lot of things I felt I wanted to be part of,” Schmitz said. Schmitz has long been a philanthropist in the Wiregrass, giving back to the community that he says helped him achieve great civic and professional success.
“How do we help Dothan and the Wiregrass grow, get better and help the people or folks have a better life?” Schmitz said. “Whatever that picture looks like, which is a lot of things, I want to be part of whatever I can to help that because the truth is without the Wiregrass, I wouldn't have the life I have. I mean they are my customers.”
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schmitz committed his time and charity to feeding programs.
“We have a great food bank here, but our smaller communities don’t have that,” he said.
Schmitz partnered with other organizations and civic groups to distribute non-perishable food items in 11 communities surrounding Dothan. Recently, Schmitz and his family provided around 5,000 hot meals served by local food trucks to veterans – a special cause for Schmitz, whose adoptive family served in the military.
“I have to keep busy and hopefully be productive and make a difference,” Schmitz said.
During his time as school board chairman, Dothan City Schools underwent a massive restructuring effort led by then-Superintendent Phyllis Edwards, an out-of-state hire under Schmitz leadership. Despite her abrupt resignation last year and subsequent lawsuit against the school board, Schmitz doesn’t regret offering her the position.
“I believe then, and now, she was the right person at the right time,” Schmitz said. “Because we looked at our system back then, we had way too many failing schools; our financial situation had been struggling for years.”
During his tenure, the board addressed school safety, increased the career technical offerings, and made many capital improvements to existing school buildings, correcting issues that had gone neglected for many years.
Now, the school system is in good shape, financially, though the school district is still struggling to recoup students who have left over the years.
“I think we had to shift and make improvements, and I think we did that and we also made some mistakes,” Schmitz said. “So I think, you know, we made DPA (Dothan Preparatory Academy) too big. And I think the ninth grade academy will offset that and really focus on ninth graders and I think Dothan High is going to rocket. I think they're going to do great things.”
Although Schmitz no longer holds a political title after 12 years – eight years as mayor and four as school board chairman – civic engagement remains a priority.
He was appointed to the position of civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army last year, staying involved with the future and direction of the Wiregrass’ Fort Rucker, the U.S. home of Army Aviation.
“We’re planning right now for 2035,” Schmitz said. “Where are we going? What does artificial intelligence look like? What does robotics look like? What do the drones look like? … And how do we get the funding? So that's the area I'm working in.”
Schmitz is always looking at ways to engage with the community where he can apply the skills he picked up while growing and running a successful automotive business, Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, which encompasses his Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai dealerships and Tri-State Off Road, Tri-State Quality Cars, and Tri-State Body Shop properties.
He participates as a judge, and potential investor, on the show Alabama Upstarts, which encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to present ideas to a panel much like the hit television show Shark Tank.
The third season the show recently filmed features bright-eyed college students.
“It’s not all just coffee shops,” Schmitz laughed. “You would be amazed at the depth and the futuristic ideas they have, but boots to the ground, they have the details to back it up.”
While his role is judging the ideas and business plans, Schmitz said he also offers motivation and encouragement.
“Young entrepreneurs have passion and vision, but sometimes they don’t have a business plan,” Schmitz said. “So I can give them my life experience of how to formulate their business plan so they can get the financing and move forward.”
As someone who started a small business owner himself, Schmitz believes that small business is the heartbeat of America.
“It gave me the opportunity to succeed and have a life I never imagined and it starts with one employee, and then you grow and if it works, you can be successful and then hopefully you’re helping other people,” Schmitz said.
While he’s helping others to start their own business, Schmitz has plenty of his own business plans to keep himself busy.
He recently entered a partnership with a Miami-based company called Farm Stores to bring a drive-thru neighborhood market concept to Alabama.
Three will be located in Dothan with the first one being built across from Highlands Elementary School.
“The key is to make it easier for families to get what they need for the home,” Schmitz said. “Our goal is when you come in, we serve you within a minute to two minutes and you're in and out. And you don't have to get out of your car; we put it in your car and make it easy and convenient.”
The stores will resemble barns and Schmitz’ goal is to have 100 of them opened in Alabama within the next seven years.
While Schmitz is still recovering from his heart attack, he said he’s doing extremely well and is planning a couple of adventures.
“I’m not sure what I can and can’t do today, but I’m going to keep moving,” he said. “God gave me an opportunity to continue so I gotta go, go, go.”
