'I gotta go, go, go': Mike Schmitz charges forward with renewed spirit

Now, the school system is in good shape, financially, though the school district is still struggling to recoup students who have left over the years.

“I think we had to shift and make improvements, and I think we did that and we also made some mistakes,” Schmitz said. “So I think, you know, we made DPA (Dothan Preparatory Academy) too big. And I think the ninth grade academy will offset that and really focus on ninth graders and I think Dothan High is going to rocket. I think they're going to do great things.”

Although Schmitz no longer holds a political title after 12 years – eight years as mayor and four as school board chairman – civic engagement remains a priority.

He was appointed to the position of civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army last year, staying involved with the future and direction of the Wiregrass’ Fort Rucker, the U.S. home of Army Aviation.

“We’re planning right now for 2035,” Schmitz said. “Where are we going? What does artificial intelligence look like? What does robotics look like? What do the drones look like? … And how do we get the funding? So that's the area I'm working in.”