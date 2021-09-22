Ice rink to add some winter wonder to Dothan's downtown

An ice rink is arriving to Dothan’s downtown just in time for the Christmas season.

The Dothan City Commission awarded a bid and entered into a contract with Saliba Construction Co. for the assembly, management, and disassembly of an ice rink, rented by a third-party vendor, for $191,710 during its Tuesday meeting.

Starting the day after Thanksgiving, the ice rink will be operational at Wadlington Park, the green space on Foster Street next to KBC.

“We’ve had a lot of our residents ask in the past if we could up our game on our holiday season and do more for Christmas,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “So we're doing what we've been asked to do and that is up our game on Christmas holiday season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Not only does it do that, but it's going to hopefully continue to do what we wanted to do, which is drive more foot traffic into the downtown area. That not only helps those that have their businesses in place here, but also incentivizes other businesses to want to be in the downtown area when they see how much is going on and what all we're doing.”

The Wadlington Park Ice Rink will be complete with Christmas decorations, lights, music, and ice skate rentals.