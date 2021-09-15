‘It’s Nuttin’ but Fun in 2021’: National Peanut Festival is forging ahead as planned

After a year of nuttin’ much to do, lovers of deep-fried snacks, adrenaline rushes, and peanuts will have a worthwhile event to go to in November 2021.
The 2021 National Peanut Festival is going ahead as planned, NPF Board President Joe Snell announced at a Kiwanis Club meeting at the Dothan Country Club on Wednesday. The theme this year is, "It's Nuttin' but Fun in 2021."
“We’re looking to have the biggest and the best this year,” Snell said.
He hopes to have a record turnout this season with at least 250,000 guests after hitting a guest count of over 212,000 in 2019.
“People have been inside all this time and they want to get out,” Snell said.
All events will take place as normal, including the petting zoo, concerts, exhibitions, shows, and races. Local commercial and nonprofit vendors are already signing up to set up shop and Reithoffer Shows will bring new rides to the midway this year.
Fairgrounds will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 5, and close on Sunday, Nov. 14. Tickets are available for purchase online and mega-passes will soon be available at local stores and restaurants.
Snell said he didn’t have all the details on the Miss Peanut pageants, but said they will go ahead as planned starting in October.
More details on the Peanut Festival, parade, and pageant will be available after a meeting with Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver, and Corey Kirkland, assistant area administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health, on Thursday, Snell said.
More information on the events and how to get tickets can be found at nationalpeanutfestival.com
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.