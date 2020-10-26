 Skip to main content
Jenn Hamilton joins Weichert, Realtors - JBR Legacy Group
Jenn Hamilton joins Weichert, Realtors - JBR Legacy Group

Weichert, Realtors - JBR Legacy Group is proud to announce Jenn Hamilton has joined its Dothan office. Hamilton joins a team of knowledgeable agents who bring many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.

Weichert, Realtors - JBR Legacy Group, located at 410 Honeysuckle Road, is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. For more information, contact Pam Roberts at 334-794-7211 or PAM@DOTHANFORSALE.COM.

