Jenn Hamilton joins Weichert, Realtors - JBR Legacy Group

Weichert, Realtors - JBR Legacy Group is proud to announce Jenn Hamilton has joined its Dothan office. Hamilton joins a team of knowledgeable agents who bring many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.
Weichert, Realtors - JBR Legacy Group, located at 410 Honeysuckle Road, is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. For more information, contact Pam Roberts at 334-794-7211 or PAM@DOTHANFORSALE.COM.
