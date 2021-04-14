Joe Sanders named Dothan Market President for River Bank & Trust

River Bank & Trust's Wiregrass Region President Robbin Thompson is pleased to announce Senior Lender and Relationship Manager Joe Sanders' promotion to Dothan Market President. One of the area's most respected bankers, Sanders has provided financial guidance and assistance to Dothan's citizens and businesses for nearly 16 years.
"Joe is an esteemed leader and lender throughout our institution and the communities we serve," says Thompson. "Recognizing such a talented, dedicated banker as the Dothan market president is fitting and well-deserved."
Sanders, a Houston Academy alum, graduated from Auburn University in 2005, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration on economics. In 2007, he became an Alabama Banking School graduate.
The Dothan-Houston County Rotary member is a board member of the Dothan National League, Dothan Alzheimer’s Resource Center, and Dothan Azalea Dogwood Festival. He and his wife, Senthy, have three children, Manning, Mary Daniel, and Rhett. The family attends First United Methodist Church.
"Banking has always been an integral part of my life. My dad, Manning, was a Dothan banker for 35 years and gave me a job in bookkeeping before I could drive," says Sanders. "Over the years, I've had the unique privilege of building and strengthening valued relationships with customers and businesses throughout the Dothan community, and I am honored to continue doing so in my new role as River Bank & Trust's Dothan Market President."
In 2006, River Bank & Trust opened with two main goals: 1) establish a community-focused financial institution that would support local decision making and 2) re-circulate money back into the communities it serves. Since then, River Bank & Trust has grown to be one of the largest state-chartered banks in Alabama with current assets of $2.04 billion, 18 locations in Alexander City, Auburn, Clanton, Daphne, Dothan, Enterprise, Gadsden, Millbrook, Mobile, Montgomery, Opelika, Prattville, Thorsby, and Wetumpka, and a loan production office in Decatur.