John (JJ) Hughes honored as Best-in-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes Magazine

John (JJ) Hughes, APMA, CRPC, CKA, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Dothan, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine.

The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Hughes was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice and approach to working with clients.

Hughes is part of Ariss Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc.

As a private wealth advisor, Ariss Financial Group provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. Hughes has 26 years of experience in the financial services industry. For more information, contact the office at 334-699-3620 or visit the Ameriprise office at 1451 W. Main St. Dothan.