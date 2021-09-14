Kat Kirkland to represent District 2 as city commissioner after easy victory

Aristotle “Kat” Kirkland beat challenger Phillipe Kirksey for District 2 city commission seat during Tuesday’s runoff election after receiving an overwhelming majority of the vote, though turnout at the polls was low.

Kirkland received 177 of the total votes cast, or 75%, while his opponent, Kirksey, received only 58 votes.

Kirkland will replace Commissioner Janasky Fleming, who did not run for re-election, to represent District 2 starting with the first commission meeting in October.