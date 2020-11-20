'Keep the Cheer Here': Campaign reminds residents the impact of shopping local

Christmas season is often a time when you think about ways to give to your friends, families, and colleagues, but local leaders also want you to remember how you can support your community.

“This year has been a challenging year for all of us as we traverse the terrain of COVID-19, especially as we transition into the holiday season,” Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Delvick McKay said during a press conference on Friday. “So, shopping local and supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs is a priority.”

McKay, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, and Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver kicked off the “Keep the Cheer Here” campaign in front of M.Y. Cakes and Pastries, a recently-opened Dothan bakery on Ross Clark Circle.

Speaking cheerfully to the audience, each shared different aspects of the importance of shopping local.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Anytime that we keep our local dollars local, it makes a difference. Out of every $100 that we spend, 73 of those dollars stay in our local community,” McKay noted. “And so what you do and the decisions that you make, and your economic decisions particularly, make a difference in our community.”