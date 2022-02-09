Kerrie Cox named nursing director of 7 East

Southeast Health is pleased to announce Kerrie K. Cox, RN, as nursing director of 7 East, an inpatient nursing unit that specializes in cardiac and neurological medical/surgical care.

Kerrie joined the Southeast Health team in 2007 as a registered nurse. She left in 2014 to serve as primary charge nurse for Noland Hospital, the longterm acute care (LTAC) hospital located inside the Medical Center, before returning in 2016 as a clinical coordinator.

Since that time, Kerrie has continued to grow as a leader in the organization. She was promoted to a nurse manager position on 7 East in 2017. She was named interim director of 7 East in November, when the existing director of the unit accepted an internal promotion to lead Critical Care Services.

Kerrie receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Management Information Systems from Auburn University in Auburn. She earned her Associate Degree of Applied Sciences in Nursing from Wallace Community College in Dothan. She is currently working on her Master’s Degree in Nursing from the University of South Alabama in Mobile.