Langford joins TB&T mortgage team

Jeff Kervin, president and CEO of Troy Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that Mary Langford has joined the TB&T team as a Mortgage Originator in the Dothan Market.

Langford has over 25 years of banking experience, eight of those years in mortgage lending. She also has extensive experience in Bank Compliance and Operations.

She and her husband have five children, two grandchildren, and another on the way.

“Given Mary’s years of experience, I know she will be an immediate asset to the Troy Bank team,” said Kervin.

Troy Bank & Trust is an independent community bank headquartered in Troy with 14 locations in five Alabama counties.

