Lindsay Rane Carter recognized as Woman of Impact

ABBEVILLE — Lindsay Rane Carter has been selected by Yellowhammer Multimedia to receive a 2021 Women of Impact Award. Carter, an attorney and director of external affairs for Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc., is one of 20 women selected for this year’s class of honorees.

The announcement from Yellowhammer said the awards are “a celebration of strong women who shape and propel Alabama.”

The list for this year — the fourth for the Alabama-based media outlet — includes “respected leaders, advisers and mentors who empower others through the lives they devote and trails they blaze across non-profit, business and governmental sectors,” according to Yellowhammer News. “From renowned medical experts to small business owners and innovators — soldiers on the front lines against COVID-19, to champions fighting for a better Alabama every day — these women are a force in our great state and we are delighted to tell their stories.”

The honorees will be profiled individually on the Yellowhammernews.com website, beginning Sept. 1.