Lindsay Rane Carter recognized as Woman of Impact

ABBEVILLE — Lindsay Rane Carter has been selected by Yellowhammer Multimedia to receive a 2021 Women of Impact Award. Carter, an attorney and director of external affairs for Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc., is one of 20 women selected for this year’s class of honorees.
The announcement from Yellowhammer said the awards are “a celebration of strong women who shape and propel Alabama.”
The list for this year — the fourth for the Alabama-based media outlet — includes “respected leaders, advisers and mentors who empower others through the lives they devote and trails they blaze across non-profit, business and governmental sectors,” according to Yellowhammer News. “From renowned medical experts to small business owners and innovators — soldiers on the front lines against COVID-19, to champions fighting for a better Alabama every day — these women are a force in our great state and we are delighted to tell their stories.”
The honorees will be profiled individually on the Yellowhammernews.com website, beginning Sept. 1.
Carter, a graduate of Auburn University, joined Great Southern’s corporate legal department in 2012 where she worked as a legal assistant while pursuing a Juris Doctor degree from Faulkner University’s Thomas Goode Jones School of Law in Montgomery. Following her 2016 graduation, Carter was named Associate In-House Counsel at Great Southern. In 2019, she was promoted to Director of External Affairs.
Carter is a member of the Alabama State Bar and is active in government and business leadership organizations. She was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to the Alabama Innovation Commission, the first statewide commission on entrepreneurship and innovation, and the Broadband Working Group, which was established to help allocate federal funding and expand high-speed internet access to underserved areas of the state. Carter also serves on the Business Council of Alabama Board of Directors.
Along with her degrees from Auburn and Jones, she attended the Families in Business Executive Education Program at the Harvard Business School. She is married to Chance Carter, who is also an attorney.
Great Southern Wood was founded in 1970 in Abbeville. In recent years, the company has become known as the industry’s leading producer of pressure treated lumber products for D-I-Y retail home centers, pro dealers and other retail building and industrial-related segments.
Perhaps best known for its YellaWood brand products, the company also distributes a wide variety of building products in a footprint that covers 28 states. Great Southern employs almost 1,600 at locations in 11 states.