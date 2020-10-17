Local fall attractions seeing tremendous turnout so far this season

There’s boiled peanuts, barbecue, chicken fingers, snow cones, kettle corn, roasted corn, and a whole lot more, according to co-owner Amanda Knight.

Eighteen hand-sanitizing stations have been installed through the maze to allow people to stay clean as they navigate their way through the fun-filled maze.

Knight said there’s already been a great turnout this year as Halloween edges closer and is thankful that the farm can be a part of families’ fall traditions.

“It’s very much a blessing. We’re in a very unique position to do what we do,” Knight said. “It gives people something to enjoy and smile about especially in a year like this, people can take their minds off of things.”

The farm opened at the beginning of October for weekends. Hours of operation start on Fridays from 5-10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 1-6 p.m.

It's $14 to gain entry for children ages 3 and up and that gets you access to almost everything, excluding the corn cannon, gem mining, pony rides, and goat feed.

Aplin Farms in Malvern has also been open since the beginning of October with its same activities featuring its top-rated pumpkin patch with dozens of varieties to hand-select.