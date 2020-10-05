 Skip to main content
Local officials keeping close eye on Tropical Storm Delta's track
Local officials keeping close eye on Tropical Storm Delta's track

Tropical Storm Delta

Tropical Storm Delta is brewing in the Caribbean Sea. 

 National Weather Service

Local emergency management officials are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Delta as it moves through the Caribbean Sea and nears the Gulf Coast.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it creeps closer to the coast this week.

“While the current track has the center of the storm passing well west of the area, remember the storm is only in the cone two-thirds of the time,” Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director James Brown said Monday. “No matter where in the cone the center lies we currently expect impacts to occur in our area as we are projected to be on the eastern side of the storm.”

While it is still too soon to determine the magnitude of the impact across the local area, there is a risk of heavy rainfall across southeast Alabama where rivers are still running above normal from Hurricane Sally's heavy rainfall.

Brown said the Pea River is still at 4.5 feet after Sally’s torrential rainfall that flooded roadways and made several collapse. Prior to Sally, the river was less than two feet deep.

“It is a bit too soon to speculate on exact rainfall amounts, which will depend on the track and structure of the system as it approaches the north-central Gulf coast,” the National Weather Service out of Tallahassee, Florida said on Monday.

Local officials are keeping an eye on the storm because a track farther east would increase local impacts significantly with an increased risk of gusty winds and tornadoes, while a track farther west would result in fewer impacts. Updates will be available throughout the week as the storm could turn into a Category 2 Hurricane before reaching landfall.

