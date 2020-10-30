Low prices dampen pecan harvest

The 2020 pecan season has a lot of promise when it comes to quality and quantity. Prices, however, leave something to be desired.

Local buyer Shute Pecan Company in Dothan waited later in the harvest season to open, finally opening up its buying site on Wednesday.

“Prices are down. We waited to open thinking maybe it was going to firm up,” said Sandi Hodge of Shute Pecan Company. “We were hoping that prices were going to get a little better and it just doesn’t look like they are, so we went ahead and opened.”

The average person with a few backyard pecan trees – who likely woke up this week with a yard covered in pecans following Hurricane Zeta – may have thought this would be a banner pecan year. After all, everybody knows Hurricane Michael hurt the Georgia crop in 2018. And pecan trees are heavy with nuts this year, limbs sagging low to the ground from the weight. Even the quality this year looks better than it has in years.

But at 40 cents a pound for native seedlings, 70 cents a pound for Elliots and nothing for Stuarts, those hoping to sell may be disappointed in the return for all the work to gather pecans.