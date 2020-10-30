Low prices dampen pecan harvest

The 2020 pecan season has a lot of promise when it comes to quality and quantity. Prices, however, leave something to be desired.
Local buyer Shute Pecan Company in Dothan waited later in the harvest season to open, finally opening up its buying site on Wednesday.
“Prices are down. We waited to open thinking maybe it was going to firm up,” said Sandi Hodge of Shute Pecan Company. “We were hoping that prices were going to get a little better and it just doesn’t look like they are, so we went ahead and opened.”
The average person with a few backyard pecan trees – who likely woke up this week with a yard covered in pecans following Hurricane Zeta – may have thought this would be a banner pecan year. After all, everybody knows Hurricane Michael hurt the Georgia crop in 2018. And pecan trees are heavy with nuts this year, limbs sagging low to the ground from the weight. Even the quality this year looks better than it has in years.
But at 40 cents a pound for native seedlings, 70 cents a pound for Elliots and nothing for Stuarts, those hoping to sell may be disappointed in the return for all the work to gather pecans.
People are still eating pecans – consumption was up nearly 15% last year. But a mix of market issues over the last few years led to this year’s situation. Prices on pecans have been down for a few years, and despite crop losses in the Southeast, there are still a lot of pecans on the market.
Because of this year’s prices, many customers with a small amount of pecans are opting to pay to have their pecans cracked and then keep them to freeze, Hodge said.
“The first day, people were waiting like two hours and then prices are low,” she said. “Most people were still pleasant. It really renews your spirit … Ninety-five percent of our customers have been so pleasant and so easy to work with. That’s been the best surprise about this year.”
Alabama normally ranks about eighth in U.S. pecan production – although this year’s harvest took a hit in September when Hurricane Sally damaged commercial pecan trees in Baldwin County, the state’s largest producer.
And, yes, the Georgia pecan industry took a major hit in 2018 with Hurricane Michael – the state lost about $250 million in pecan trees, which can take years to mature to produce a reliable crop. A drought in 2019 put more strain on the Southeast’s production. But pecans grow outside the Southeast. While Georgia once eclipsed other states, New Mexico now produces more pecans than any other state in the U.S.
In 2019, New Mexico had a utilized production of 96.6 million pounds of pecans followed by Georgia with 69 million pounds – that’s down from the 107 million pounds produced in the state of Georgia in 2017, according to pecan production reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Pecans from other countries also add to the global supply as well as the U.S. supply. In 2019, American pecan growers were hit with increased tariffs on exports to China, and Chinese buyers were getting more of their pecans from Mexico and South Africa.
According to pecanreport.com, American shellers have imported pecans at higher rates the past two years, leading to a pecan inventory that’s at an all-time high. Add a bumper domestic crop to the supply, and you’ve got lower prices for growers and the mom-and-pop buyers accumulating pecans for large shellers.
“This is probably the best year we’ve had in the past decade as far as a good mixture of quality and quantity,” said Adam Shanks, owner of Alabama Pecan Company. “Two years ago, we had this enormous quantity, but the quality was pitiful. Last year, we actually had really good quality, but quantity was kind of restrictive. This year has been that perfect storm and unfortunately there are not a lot of places to go with them.”
Alabama Pecan Company has a retail store in Dothan and pecan orchards in Samson and Opp. The business also operates an accumulation buying point with Covington Pecan Company in Opp. Shanks said the accumulation point won’t open for buying pecans until Monday, Nov. 2.
“Normally, we would have been buying probably the first week in October,” Shanks said. “But it’s taken us that long to find a sheller that is actually even willing to take pecans.”
