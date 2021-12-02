MidSouth names new market president for Houston County area

MidSouth Bank also announced two additional key promotions.

David Mathews, a banking industry veteran with 20 years of experience, was promoted to director of treasury services and senior vice president. Mathews joined MidSouth Bank in 2012 and previously served as commercial loan officer and vice president. He holds a bachelor of science in business administration with a major in finance from Troy University. A graduate of Leadership Dothan, Mathews is also a 2020 graduate of the Alabama Bankers Association Bank Executive Leadership program. He has one daughter, Ella Grace.

Karen Keith, who most recently held the position of loan officer and vice president, was promoted to private banking loan officer. A CPA since 2003, Keith received a bachelor of science in business with a major in accounting from Troy University. She joined MidSouth Bank in 2017 as a commercial credit underwriter. Active in the community, Keith is a member of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors and volunteers with Fostering Hope of the Wiregrass as well as Dothan City Schools. She and her husband, Kenneth, have one daughter and two foster daughters and are members of Westwood Presbyterian Church.

“These promotions reflect our priorities and our promise to provide exceptional customer service," Mason Morrow, president, said. “We have always been dedicated to building a high performing team of talented individuals. What truly differentiate one organization from the rest are the people within it. It is such an honor to be able to recognize members of our bank family for their leadership and contributions. Josh, David, and Karen exemplify our company's highest standards and are enthusiastic about our community and about delivering on the MidSouth promise to be the friendliest and most helpful bank in town."