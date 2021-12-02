MidSouth names new market president for Houston County area

MidSouth Bancorporation, an independent community bank serving communities in Alabama and North Florida, has announced that Josh Haisten has been named market president for the Houston County area and two additional key promotions.
A Dothan native, Haisten joined MidSouth Bank in 2007, where he has been an integral part of the organization’s growth through his contributions in bank operations, credit analysis, commercial lending, and management.
W. Davis Malone, chairman of the Board of MidSouth Bancorporation, stated, “Our community roots are the true foundation of MidSouth Bank. Josh’s success from the beginning of his professional career with our bank to his new role as Houston County market president puts an exclamation point on both our commitment to this community and on Josh’s dedication to MidSouth and to the customers we serve.”
Haisten is a 2001 graduate of Houston Academy and attended Auburn University and Troy University receiving his bachelor’s degree in accounting in 2009. He is a graduate of the Alabama Banking School and the Bank Executive Leadership Program, Bankers 2 Leaders, a division of Alabama Bankers Association.
A dedicated community volunteer, Haisten serves as a board member for the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation and the Dothan National League. He is a graduate of Leadership Dothan and enjoys volunteering with the Blayne Hardy Barfield Foundation. He and his wife, Lea, have two children and are members of First United Methodist Church.
MidSouth Bank also announced two additional key promotions.
David Mathews, a banking industry veteran with 20 years of experience, was promoted to director of treasury services and senior vice president. Mathews joined MidSouth Bank in 2012 and previously served as commercial loan officer and vice president. He holds a bachelor of science in business administration with a major in finance from Troy University. A graduate of Leadership Dothan, Mathews is also a 2020 graduate of the Alabama Bankers Association Bank Executive Leadership program. He has one daughter, Ella Grace.
Karen Keith, who most recently held the position of loan officer and vice president, was promoted to private banking loan officer. A CPA since 2003, Keith received a bachelor of science in business with a major in accounting from Troy University. She joined MidSouth Bank in 2017 as a commercial credit underwriter. Active in the community, Keith is a member of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors and volunteers with Fostering Hope of the Wiregrass as well as Dothan City Schools. She and her husband, Kenneth, have one daughter and two foster daughters and are members of Westwood Presbyterian Church.
“These promotions reflect our priorities and our promise to provide exceptional customer service," Mason Morrow, president, said. “We have always been dedicated to building a high performing team of talented individuals. What truly differentiate one organization from the rest are the people within it. It is such an honor to be able to recognize members of our bank family for their leadership and contributions. Josh, David, and Karen exemplify our company's highest standards and are enthusiastic about our community and about delivering on the MidSouth promise to be the friendliest and most helpful bank in town."