Miracle on Register 6: Unlikely reunion takes place at Dothan Walmart

Robinette, who was still observing the scene unfold, was confused by Rountree’s behavior. Others went to go look for a leash to lead the four-year-old lab-pitbull mix out of the store.

When they returned, Rountree had found her voice again and immediately starting telling everyone it was her dog that had been missing since Nov. 8, when she broke out of her collar while in the backyard.

Rountree and her husband had scoured the neighborhood looking for her and checked the Dothan Animal Shelter to see if she had been brought there with no luck. She had begun to lose hope of finding the dog she’d rescued when it was a 1-year-old stray; that is, before Abby found her at her workplace.

“It was beautiful,” Robinette said. “It was so very overwhelming. I was in disbelief. I thought she was joking.”

On her lunch break, Rountree took Abby home, where she went straight to sleep in her dog bed after being cheerfully greeted by her playmate Coco, the Rountrees’ 6-month-old Chiweenie.