National Peanut Festival 2021 will have most attractions ever in fair’s history

Reithoffer Shows added some new rides to the midway for Dothan’s 77th National Peanut Festival that its president boasts will be the biggest and best ever.

The traveling midway will have the most rides the fair has ever seen, according to Rick Reithoffer, owner and operator of Reithoffer Shows.

Reithoffer said he recently purchased The Rockstar, a 75-foot tall ride with a double-row of seats on a platform that takes riders around and around the structure.

“It’s been very popular this year,” Reithoffer said.

Two other kiddie rides will be new to the fair this year, too. One’s called the Dragon Coaster, which runs on a 100-foot track, and the other is a bumper boat rides. The battery-operated boats, or intertubes, sit in a big pool and can be steered by the driver. Reithoffer said riders shouldn’t expect to get too wet on the ride.

Of course, the festival still has its popular staple rides that fairgoers have come to know and love: the Indie 500; the Himalaya; the Galaxy; and the Stinger – the most popular ride, according to Reithoffer.

