National Peanut Festival 2021 will have most attractions ever in fair’s history

Reithoffer Shows added some new rides to the midway for Dothan’s 77th National Peanut Festival that its president boasts will be the biggest and best ever.
The traveling midway will have the most rides the fair has ever seen, according to Rick Reithoffer, owner and operator of Reithoffer Shows.
Reithoffer said he recently purchased The Rockstar, a 75-foot tall ride with a double-row of seats on a platform that takes riders around and around the structure.
“It’s been very popular this year,” Reithoffer said.
Two other kiddie rides will be new to the fair this year, too. One’s called the Dragon Coaster, which runs on a 100-foot track, and the other is a bumper boat rides. The battery-operated boats, or intertubes, sit in a big pool and can be steered by the driver. Reithoffer said riders shouldn’t expect to get too wet on the ride.
Of course, the festival still has its popular staple rides that fairgoers have come to know and love: the Indie 500; the Himalaya; the Galaxy; and the Stinger – the most popular ride, according to Reithoffer.
Reithoffer Shows has been bringing its traveling midway to Dothan for the National Peanut Festival for the last 15 years, with the exception of 2020 when the fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reithoffer said that it had around 45 rides when it first brought its midway to Dothan and now brings over 60 rides to the fairgrounds.
“The fair has grown in both attendance and size, so Reithoffer Shows has had to grow with it,” Reithoffer said. “Rides themselves have become taller, bigger, and more sophisticated.”
In addition to rides, Reithoffer Shows also brings all of the food and game vendors that crowds see on the midway, Reithoffer explained.
His company is responsible for setting everything up, maintaining the rides, taking everything down, and staffing the carnival with full-time and temporary workers. Third-party ride inspectors spent three days this week evaluating attractions to ensure they are safe.
Another safety concern this year is the spread of the potentially deadly COVID-19. As such, the fair will not have bouncy houses in “Kiddie Land” this year as Reithoffer said they are difficult to clean. Also, this year, in-between events, Reithoffer Shows staff is spraying down the rides with a special chemical that kills bacteria on contact to reduce spread of any contagions, including COVID-19.
Despite the pandemic however, those involved with the National Peanut Festival are expecting a large turnout this year with plenty of entertainment for the whole family.
“We’re thrilled to be back at the National Peanut Festival,” Reithoffer said. “We’re looking forward to having a great fair and having a good time.”
Gates open to the public at 4 p.m. on Friday and close at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.