New $57 million FedEx logistic facility coming to Dothan, creating 200 jobs

A new $57 million FedEx logistic facility that will create 200 new jobs is coming to Dothan, local officials announced Tuesday morning.

Officials from the State of Alabama, Houston County, City of Dothan and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce – Grow Dothan announced today that a new $57 million logistics facility will be built in Dothan, according to chamber of commerce news release.

The 317,000 square-foot FedEx Ground facility will stand on a 70-acre site off of Sam Houston Boulevard located in the Sam Houston Industrial Park.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Construction on the facility is expected to begin in December 2021, with completion scheduled for fourth quarter 2022. The new facility will further strengthen Dothan’s distribution efforts and enhance the area’s continued growth to support the existing and new business developments of the region.

Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama Department of Commerce, Alabama Department of Transportation, Wiregrass Legislative delegation, Houston County Commission, City of Dothan, Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan, and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce - Grow Dothan have been in close collaboration on what the Chamber is calling one of the largest economic development projects in the Dothan area this year.