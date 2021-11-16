New $57 million FedEx logistic facility coming to Dothan, creating 200 jobs

A new $57 million FedEx logistic facility that will create at least 200 new jobs is coming to Dothan, local officials announced Tuesday morning.
“All roads lead to Dothan and today, we’re going to celebrate that,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Project Cant has now become ‘Project Can’ or ‘Project Can Do’ and because of the work of those that are here gathering behind me this morning has made it a reality.”
The 317,000 square-foot FedEx Ground facility will stand on a 70-acre site off of Sam Houston Boulevard located in the Sam Houston Industrial Park.
In a joint statement, Saliba and Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said, “The City of Dothan and Houston County are honored to support our state and local allies and the company to bring this project to our area. This project provides further evidence that our region’s logistical attributes make us a prime option for companies looking to grow their distribution footprint in the southeastern United States.”
Construction on the facility is expected to begin in December 2021, with completion scheduled for fourth quarter 2022. The new facility will further strengthen Dothan’s distribution efforts and enhance the area’s continued growth to support the existing and new business developments of the region.
“It's always a pleasure to announce new jobs,” Culver said. “This is the thing I think that we do that gives us the most joy in representing our citizens is when we can join with all these folks from the state and city and the county and work together to create new opportunity for our citizens; that's the thing that really I think we work the hardest for and every day.
“I think we get up trying to create new opportunities so that our citizens can have better lives. That's what we feel like we get elected to do.”
Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama Department of Commerce, Alabama Department of Transportation, Wiregrass legislative delegation, Houston County Commission, City of Dothan, Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan, and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce - Grow Dothan have been in close collaboration on what the Chamber is calling one of the largest economic development projects in the Dothan area this year.
Prior to the press conference, the Dothan City Commission approved tax abatements for the project that will help reduce the developer’s cost for the building and equipment and the developer will not be obligated to pay education tax. This past year, state legislators passed a bill that allows tax abatements for these kinds of industrial projects.
“We have a great delegation,” State Rep. Jeff Sorrells, who represents Geneva and Houston counties, said. “We all feel and we all know when you work together, great things are going happen and I think that that's the fruit of what you're seeing today.”
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce - Grow Dothan arm of the community’s economic development team worked with company officials and their development team to coordinate the support and facilitated the work with the State of Alabama, Houston County, City of Dothan, and the Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan to develop this project.
Matt Parker, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce president, was at the center of negotiations surrounding the new development for the last 18 months and has helped facilitate partnerships with the City of Dothan and Houston County to construct a new access road to accommodate the facility’s needs.
That road, and planned improvements to Sam Houston Boulevard, will cost both governments around $800,000 that will partially be paid with Industrial Access Funding.
As a result of the project, traffic on Columbia Highway will increase by around 1,000 to 1,100 vehicular movements per day coming in and out of the site.
Parker said the chamber is involved with three active projects in Houston County and surrounding areas and expects to announce the details of those investments in the next several months.
Overall, Parker said economic activity in the Wiregrass has been “really good” with interest from developers and new business.
The major challenge in attracting industry to the area, however, remains that the inventory of sites with infrastructure is difficult to find.
