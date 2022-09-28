New Ozark farmers market moves forward with groundbreaking

OZARK — A 2,400-square-foot covered farmers market for the city of Ozark moved forward with an official groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

City officials and business leaders joined Mayor Mark Blankenship behind gold shovels to turn the first dirt for the project that is being built between the city-owned Ozark Square Shopping Center and the First Ozark United Methodist Church’s soon-to-be-built Kingsley Christian Learning Center.

The location is ideal, Blankenship said. The shopping center is the home of a grocery store, church, and the city’s public library. An indoor pickleball complex is in the process of being constructed. “There will be literally hundreds of cars going by this location,” he said. “This area also affords us the opportunity to grow the farmers market.”

Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce Director Rosmarie Williamson and her sister Linda Barefield were among those happy to see the new location for the farmers market. Williamson said she had been asked in 2020 by State of Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industry Marketing Development Specialist John Willoughby to consider re-starting a farmers market in Ozark. One had been held for a short time in the parking lot at the Ozark Square Shopping Center years ago.

“I needed one more thing to do so I said, ‘Yes,’” Williamson said. “I recruited my sister, Linda, and decided we would move the market to the green space at the Ozark Amphitheater downtown.

“The first year we held a summer market. In 2021 and 2022 we added a fall market,” Williamson said. “This year the fall market will begin Oct. 4 and run each Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 2:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the Ozark Amphitheater.

“We are looking forward to the new location,” Williamson said. “Linda and I are already planning to host small cooking demonstrations during the market season as well as other events.”

Architect Chad Brown with JML Architecture designed the farmers market. The city council awarded the project to low bidder Elite Group for $327,875. Blankenship thanked Ozark Public Works Director Ryan Campbell and crew for clearing the area and preparing the pad.

Blankenship thanked State of Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate and State Rep. Steve Clouse for $200,000 for the farmers market, budgeted in the Agriculture and Industry’s budget. Wiregrass RC&D has awarded the project a $30,000 grant. “We still have some money to come up with,” he said.

The city purchased the land from CSX Railroad after year long, often challenging, negotiations, Blankenship said. “This location had always been a place where I thought would be ideal because the city owns the shopping center and there is lots of parking and room for growth.”

“It’s been a long haul,” Blankenship said. “But today, we’re turning dirt.”