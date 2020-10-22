NRC approves power uprate for Farley Nuclear Plant

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved a request by Southern Nuclear Operating Co. Inc. to increase the reactor capacity of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant, Units 1 and 2.
The plant, located approximately 18 miles east of Dothan along the Chattahoochee River near Columbia, is owned by Alabama Power.
The NRC staff determined that Southern Nuclear could safely increase both reactors’ heat output, primarily through more accurate means of measuring feedwater flow. Southern Nuclear is also improving some plant systems not regulated by the NRC to more efficiently convert the increased reactor output to electricity.
The power uprate for Farley will increase Unit 1’s generating capacity from approximately 910 to 944 megawatts electric and Unit 2’s generating capacity from approximately 910 to 953 MWe. Southern Nuclear intends to implement Unit 1’s uprate within 180 days of completing the unit’s spring 2021 refueling outage and Unit 2’s uprate within 180 days of completing that unit’s fall outage this year.
The NRC’s safety evaluation of the plant’s proposed power uprate focused on several areas, including the nuclear steam supply systems, instrumentation and control systems, electrical systems, accident evaluations, radiological consequences, fire protection, operations and training, testing, and technical specification changes.
The NRC published a Federal Register notice regarding the Farley power uprate application in February that provided the public an opportunity to comment or request a hearing. The agency’s evaluation of the Farley power uprate is available through the NRC’s ADAMS electronic document database.
The plant is one of three nuclear facilities in the Southern Company system and produces roughly 19 percent of Alabama Power’s electricity.
The plant is powered by two pressurized water reactors. Unit 1 began commercial operation in December 1977 and Unit 2 began commercial operation in July 1981.
More than 850 people – engineers, mechanics, control room operators, chemists, electricians, security officers and others – oversee the plant’s operations.
