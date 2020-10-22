NRC approves power uprate for Farley Nuclear Plant

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved a request by Southern Nuclear Operating Co. Inc. to increase the reactor capacity of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant, Units 1 and 2.

The plant, located approximately 18 miles east of Dothan along the Chattahoochee River near Columbia, is owned by Alabama Power.

The NRC staff determined that Southern Nuclear could safely increase both reactors’ heat output, primarily through more accurate means of measuring feedwater flow. Southern Nuclear is also improving some plant systems not regulated by the NRC to more efficiently convert the increased reactor output to electricity.

The power uprate for Farley will increase Unit 1’s generating capacity from approximately 910 to 944 megawatts electric and Unit 2’s generating capacity from approximately 910 to 953 MWe. Southern Nuclear intends to implement Unit 1’s uprate within 180 days of completing the unit’s spring 2021 refueling outage and Unit 2’s uprate within 180 days of completing that unit’s fall outage this year.

