On The Radio: Longtime WOOF-FM morning host John Houston exiting career on a high note

Houston mixed a song together using voice drops from senators, returning service members, and their families and played it on air as a tribute to the fallen and surviving soldiers. It was picked up by ABC Radio and their affiliate stations played it, too.

“Especially when one of the survivors of that aircraft on crutches came up, walked up to the stairs of the station I was at at the time just to shake my hand,” Houston remembered with tears welling up in his eyes. After a moment, he continued, “A GI on crutches came to the station and walked up stairs to say thank you to me while we were saying thank you to them.”

Houston also had personal ties to another major event affecting the Wiregrass, the Enterprise tornadoes in 2007. His daughter was trapped inside the high school after the tornado hit, killing several and injuring others. While he says covering that event was awful, especially given the fact it took three hours to find his daughter, he said the way the community rolled up their sleeves and came together to pitch in and help was inspiring.

The biggest highlight of his career, though, has been his listeners.

“I mean, they have been amazing over the years” Houston said. “You recognize the voices when they call in a lot of times and they joke around with you and tell you what they’re doing.”