Once a pandemic side job, Gussied Up Flower Truck marks one year anniversary

Despite a little rain, Dinah looked as pretty as ever for a recent photo shoot in downtown Dothan.
The 2015 baby blue Mitsubishi mini-dump truck overflowed with an assortment of colorful fresh-cut flowers, greenery, and fillers. Owner Lesley Marshall couldn’t be more proud of her little side business, the Gussied Up Flower Truck, which she started nearly a year ago to brighten people’s spirits during the pandemic.
In the beginning, Marshall would drive Dinah – which maxes out at 55 mph – to places like Foster Street in downtown Dothan or Solomon Park in Dothan’s Garden District. It was just her and her two daughters doing the work. It wasn’t long, however, before demand grew, especially for special events.
“We’ve learned a lot; we still have a lot more to learn, but we’ve learned a lot from starting out with ‘Oh, I’ll just do it myself,’” Marshall said. “I learned really quickly I needed help.”
A year later, she has five employees and a group of local brand ambassadors who trade free bouquets for social media mentions.
“It has grown, and I can’t wait to keep seeing what it does,” Marshall said. “I mean five employees – we’re gonna be able to rock it now.”
Marshall will celebrate the Gussied Up Flower Truck’s one-year anniversary on Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Stix & Cones on North Foster Street in downtown Dothan – a fitting location since it was the first place she parked for business. Anyone buying a bouquet that day will receive a free ice pop from Stix & Cones.
A speech language pathologist and learning specialist with Houston Academy’s middle school, Marshall ended up spending a lot of time in the garden in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. She’d bring fresh-cut flowers into her home to brighten things up. With schools shut down to ward off the spread of the virus, Marshall decided to give a flower truck side business a shot, having seen one elsewhere.
Dinah has since been in wedding photos, engagement photos, and even served as the backdrop for a prom invite.
“It’s been fun, just to be able to go and do things for people like that and for me to see their smiles,” Marshall said. “That’s when I’m like, ‘OK, this was a good idea.’”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.