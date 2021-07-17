Once a pandemic side job, Gussied Up Flower Truck marks one year anniversary

Despite a little rain, Dinah looked as pretty as ever for a recent photo shoot in downtown Dothan.

The 2015 baby blue Mitsubishi mini-dump truck overflowed with an assortment of colorful fresh-cut flowers, greenery, and fillers. Owner Lesley Marshall couldn’t be more proud of her little side business, the Gussied Up Flower Truck, which she started nearly a year ago to brighten people’s spirits during the pandemic.

In the beginning, Marshall would drive Dinah – which maxes out at 55 mph – to places like Foster Street in downtown Dothan or Solomon Park in Dothan’s Garden District. It was just her and her two daughters doing the work. It wasn’t long, however, before demand grew, especially for special events.

“We’ve learned a lot; we still have a lot more to learn, but we’ve learned a lot from starting out with ‘Oh, I’ll just do it myself,’” Marshall said. “I learned really quickly I needed help.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A year later, she has five employees and a group of local brand ambassadors who trade free bouquets for social media mentions.

“It has grown, and I can’t wait to keep seeing what it does,” Marshall said. “I mean five employees – we’re gonna be able to rock it now.”