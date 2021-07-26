Parrish Smith joins Ameris Bank as a commercial banker

Ameris Bank Market President Steve Aase announces that Parrish Smith has joined Ameris Bank as a commercial banker at the Dothan branch on Ross Clark Circle.

In this role, Smith will manage commercial relationships throughout the Wiregrass, including the Ameris branches in Abbeville, Eufaula, and on U.S. Hwy. 84 in Dothan.

Smith comes to Ameris after four years as a commercial loan officer at Friend Bank. Prior to that, he began his banking career as a financial service specialist with Regions Bank.

“We are thrilled to welcome Parrish to the Ameris team,” says Aase. “He brings a wealth of experience and passion to the role that will directly benefit our clients across the Wiregrass, the community Parrish has called home his entire life.”

Born and raised in Dothan, Smith graduated from Northview High School before embarking on a baseball career at Wallace Community College. After graduating with his associate degree, he attended Troy University of Dothan.

Community involvement is paramount to Smith as he is not only a graduate of Leadership Dothan, but also serves on the board of the Dothan Area Young Professionals and as a diplomat with the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Dothan is home for my wife Ashlan and me,” says Smith. “I have a passion for my community and for my neighbors, and I could not be more excited to serve the people of this area with Ameris Bank.”

