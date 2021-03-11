PeoplesSouth Bank announces three promotions

After college, Holloman moved back to Columbia where he continued farming. He and his brother make the fourth generation to work on Holloman Farms. He also became an entrepreneur after investing in two startups in the Wiregrass area.

He looks forward to serving Columbia as well as the surrounding communities.

Bush joined PeoplesSouth Bank in Abbeville in 2002. During his career with the bank he has served in many roles including loan processor, lender, and branch manager.

He was born and raised in Abbeville, graduating from Abbeville High School in 1998. Being a native of Abbeville, Bush has always taken a special interest in community service, serving two terms as president of the local Kiwanis Club as well as a former board member of the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce. He is also actively involved in youth sports in the community, coaching and organizing for youth teams in various sports over the years.

Bush is married to Olivia Bush and they have three children, Carlee, Bryant, and Owen.

“It is such a blessing to have had the privilege to live and work in my hometown for such an excellent organization,” he said. “I am so appreciative of each opportunity PeoplesSouth Bank has given me in my career, and look forward to many more successful years for our location and organization.”