PeoplesSouth Bank announces three promotions

PeoplesSouth Bank has announced three promotions.
Victoria Moore has been promoted to Branch Manager of Dothan East located at 3605 E. Main St., Steven Holloman has been added and promoted to Loan Officer of PeoplesSouth Bank in Columbia., and Carl Bush has been promoted to City President of the Abbeville branch located at 519 Kirkland St. in Abbeville.
Moore has five years of banking experience and joined PeoplesSouth Bank in 2016. She has worked in many different roles including head teller, customer service representative, and consumer lender.
She works hard to build a loyal relationship with her clients so that they feel respected, trusted, and valued as customers. She enjoys meeting new people and being able to assist and support them with their financial needs.
Moore was born and raised in Ashford. She graduated from Ashford High School. She is married to her high school sweetheart, Trey Moore. They have two children, Sophia and Beckett. They are members of Antioch Baptist Church in Ashford.
Holloman has deep roots within the community. He grew up in Columbia and worked on his family’s farm since he was in the fourth grade. He graduated from Houston County High School in 2005 and earned his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business & Economics from Auburn University in 2010.
After college, Holloman moved back to Columbia where he continued farming. He and his brother make the fourth generation to work on Holloman Farms. He also became an entrepreneur after investing in two startups in the Wiregrass area.
He looks forward to serving Columbia as well as the surrounding communities.
Bush joined PeoplesSouth Bank in Abbeville in 2002. During his career with the bank he has served in many roles including loan processor, lender, and branch manager.
He was born and raised in Abbeville, graduating from Abbeville High School in 1998. Being a native of Abbeville, Bush has always taken a special interest in community service, serving two terms as president of the local Kiwanis Club as well as a former board member of the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce. He is also actively involved in youth sports in the community, coaching and organizing for youth teams in various sports over the years.
Bush is married to Olivia Bush and they have three children, Carlee, Bryant, and Owen.
“It is such a blessing to have had the privilege to live and work in my hometown for such an excellent organization,” he said. “I am so appreciative of each opportunity PeoplesSouth Bank has given me in my career, and look forward to many more successful years for our location and organization.”