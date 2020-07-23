PPP loans save 13,000-plus jobs in Dothan, Houston County

The SBA, in conjunction with the Department of the Treasury, initiated the PPP within weeks after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began affecting businesses across the nation. Established under S. 3548, the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), the PPP is an SBA loan designed to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Under the PPP program, the SBA will forgive loans if all employee retention criteria are met and funds are used for eligible expenses: payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. Due to likely high subscription, at least 60% of the forgiven amount must have been used for payroll.

Program highlights are:

>>PPP loans have 1% interest rate. Loans issued prior to June 5 have a maturity of two years and loans issued after June 5 have a maturity of five years;

>>Loan payments are deferred for six months;

>>No collateral or personal guarantees are required; and

>>Neither the government nor lenders will charge small businesses any fees.