Randy Hurst recognized for performance

Randy Hurst, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Dothan, recently was invited to attend the firm's Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of some of the firm's most successful financial advisors. The conference will be held Sept. 29-30 in St. Louis.

During the two-day conference, attendees will hear from internal and external speakers about relevant topics, confer on timely topics and share best practices for serving clients.

"The care these financial advisors show for their clients is outstanding, as is the spirit of partnership they demonstrate with both clients and their branch teams. We applaud the positive impact they are making for their clients and in their communities," said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events. "We always look forward to the camaraderie among attendees and the learning that takes place as we celebrate their hard work and the exceptional service they provide to our clients."

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.