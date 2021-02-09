Retailers’ profitable Christmas season gives Dothan a tax boost

Dothan just had its best tax collection month in two years after local businesses remitted taxes from December sales.

The city of Dothan collected $8.3 million in January, bringing in $2.02 million over budget projections, and $1.26 million more than January of last year.

With a total $5 million surplus in the first five months of the fiscal year from sales and use tax collections, Dothan financial director Lisa Reeder said the city is in the best financial shape she’s ever seen in her 30-year career.

Sales and use tax collections were 17% higher than January of 2020, showing that Dothan retailers did incredibly well during the last holiday shopping season, despite the pandemic.

Reeder said she couldn’t put her finger on the reason Dothan’s economy continues to grow in spite of COVID-19’s scourge, but that other municipalities had not fared as well during the last year.

Some of the additional revenue is coming from Alabama’s Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT), which is basically a flat 8% sales tax online retailers, like Amazon, pay to the state. Half of the money goes to the state’s general and education funds, while the other half is divided among county and city governments, based on population size.