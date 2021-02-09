Retailers’ profitable Christmas season gives Dothan a tax boost

Dothan just had its best tax collection month in two years after local businesses remitted taxes from December sales.
The city of Dothan collected $8.3 million in January, bringing in $2.02 million over budget projections, and $1.26 million more than January of last year.
With a total $5 million surplus in the first five months of the fiscal year from sales and use tax collections, Dothan financial director Lisa Reeder said the city is in the best financial shape she’s ever seen in her 30-year career.
Sales and use tax collections were 17% higher than January of 2020, showing that Dothan retailers did incredibly well during the last holiday shopping season, despite the pandemic.
Reeder said she couldn’t put her finger on the reason Dothan’s economy continues to grow in spite of COVID-19’s scourge, but that other municipalities had not fared as well during the last year.
Some of the additional revenue is coming from Alabama’s Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT), which is basically a flat 8% sales tax online retailers, like Amazon, pay to the state. Half of the money goes to the state’s general and education funds, while the other half is divided among county and city governments, based on population size.
Reports show that online sales shot up over 70% globally during the second quarter of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic kept people shopping on their computers during the spring months.
The trend was observed through the latter part of the 2020 as well, as many people chose to shop for presents online, rather than wade through crowds at brick-and-mortar stores.
Money distributed to cities from the SSUT has risen over the years since it was implemented.
The Alabama Department of Revenue reported that Dothan received $295,246 in disbursements in February of 2020, representing sales tax that was collected in January from December sales. The ADR does not yet have data on how much was disbursed to the city in the most recent fiscal quarter, but likely disbursed more than last year given consumer trends and a larger number of online retailers participating in the program.
During a recent strategic planning meeting, City Manager Kevin Cowper said leadership has been a good steward of the taxpayer money, citing $18.9 million in fund balance reserves, which serves as a rainy day fund.
The city also has $47.45 million in capital improvement reserves, with $23 million in the general fund and $23.45 for utilities.
The city also has $20 million in unreserved funds that can be used for prioritized projects.
Dothan’s lodging tax collection budget continues to have a deficit of about $320,000 after almost a year of lower-than-projected revenues.
The city only collected $175,826 in January, which is 21.5% less than the amount collected in the same month last year, before the pandemic took hold.
Visit Dothan expects to start turning those numbers around as it refocuses its efforts on sports tourism in the coming year.
