Sarrell Dental & Eye adds new dentist, optometrist

Sarrell Dental & Eye has announced the addition of a new dentist and optometrist to the practice in Dothan.
Dentist Lori S. Wilson, DDS, MPH, FACD, and Optometrist Annie Bea Govan, OD, have joined the practice.
Wilson received her Bachelors of Science from Florida A&M University, Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from Meharry Medical College School of Dentistry and her Master of Public Health (MPH) from Eastern Virginia Medical School. She is currently a Fellow in the American College of Dentists, helping individuals who are working towards the path of an oral health profession. Chosen for leadership, model ethics, and service to the profession and to society, Fellows are thoughtfully selected through a vetting process for this elite role.
Govan received her Bachelors of Science at the University of Pittsburgh, Masters of Biomedical Science from Commonwealth Medical College and her Doctor of Optometry from Pennsylvania College of Optometry at Salus University. She has a special interest in treating children and providing access to the care they need in order to have a lifetime of good overall health.
Founded in 2004 in Anniston, Sarrell Dental has grown to include 12 locations throughout the state. In order to better serve the communities of Alabama, in 2006 Sarrell Dental expanded to Sarrell Dental & Eye, and began providing vision in eight of 12 locations: Alexander City, Anniston, Athens, Boaz, Clanton, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, and most recently, Dothan.
Sarrell Dental & Eye in Dothan is located at 5412 Montgomery Hwy #8.
