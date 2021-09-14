SE Alabama agency receives grant to assist in workforce training for older jobseekers

“Our long-term, local partners are a key to the strength of the Center and provide the systems to train older Americans into strategic advantage for employers and the Country.” Gary Officer, Center for Workforce Inclusion President and CEO, said. “We are very pleased to continue our support of the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for the 47th consecutive year.

“SCSEP was a godsend during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Scott Farmer, executive director of SEARP&DC, said.

SCSEP participants were able to keep training from home. Continuing to receive funds prevented participants from becoming homeless. And now, the participants are safely returning to their training sites where they help local community, faith-based, and public agencies carry out their mission, such as Wiregrass 2-1-1 and Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

“We are so fortunate to be partnering with the senior employment program for over 12 years,” David Duke, Wiregrass 2-1-1 executive director, said. “By working in SCSEP positions, SCSEP is providing hope and dignity to low-income jobseekers 55 and older who have the toughest employment challenges. The grant from the Center is essential to our being able to deliver this program in our community.”