SE Health career fair sees steady stream of job-seekers; some are hired on-the-spot

A steady stream of job-seekers was filtering in and out of the Dothan Civic Center Thursday determined to learn more about careers with Houston County’s largest employer, Southeast Health, and potentially get a job offer.
Groups were hiring for around 450 open positions at Southeast Health, the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, and clinics and doctor’s offices affiliated with the Houston County Health Authority, the medical group's governing body.
Teams at Southeast Health were serious about hiring and offering jobs on-the-spot during a streamlined hiring process. Several computers were set-up for people to apply to jobs they were interested in while booths representing different departments were set up for perspective workers to ask questions and learn more about job duties and qualifications.
Anyone who showed interest in a job and filled out an application was offered an on-site interview in one of 12 private booths set up next to the stage.
Kelly Hurt, chief of human resources, said that 28 people were offered jobs within around four hours of the event, including a father and daughter pair that came in together.
“We're really just wanting to help everybody in this community understand what positions are available at Southeast, help promote those careers, give everybody an opportunity to come in and meet with divisional leaders, and potentially be offered jobs before they walk out the door,” Hurt said during the event.
Hurt said SE Health is most in need of registered nurses, but also has many entry-level positions for housekeeping workers, registration clerks, unit secretaries, electricians, and even patient simulators at ACOM – “…so it’s a little bit of everything,” Hurt said.
Like many Alabama employers, Southeast Health is challenged recruiting employees while trying to remain competitive with other employers and now, unemployment benefits, particularly for lower-paying jobs. Even so, Hurt said the event has been successful in finding people looking to find a career.
“I always tell people (at) Southeast Health, we have over 3,000 employees. We're kind of a city in a city,” Hurt said. “There are a lot of positions, a lot of different skill sets that we have to have in place to run the hospital.
“Anybody looking for a career has the opportunity to come into Southeast Health, even if it's into an entry level position and grow from there through the different positions. We can help with getting them in the right direction for education to further develop their skill set and grow into whatever kind of position they want to do long-term.”
Though the career fair ends Thursday evening, Hurt encouraged people to continue to apply at www.southeasthealth.org/careers/ to learn more about the wide span of opportunities that exist at Southeast Health.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.