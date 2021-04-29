SE Health career fair sees steady stream of job-seekers; some are hired on-the-spot

Hurt said SE Health is most in need of registered nurses, but also has many entry-level positions for housekeeping workers, registration clerks, unit secretaries, electricians, and even patient simulators at ACOM – “…so it’s a little bit of everything,” Hurt said.

Like many Alabama employers, Southeast Health is challenged recruiting employees while trying to remain competitive with other employers and now, unemployment benefits, particularly for lower-paying jobs. Even so, Hurt said the event has been successful in finding people looking to find a career.

“I always tell people (at) Southeast Health, we have over 3,000 employees. We're kind of a city in a city,” Hurt said. “There are a lot of positions, a lot of different skill sets that we have to have in place to run the hospital.

“Anybody looking for a career has the opportunity to come into Southeast Health, even if it's into an entry level position and grow from there through the different positions. We can help with getting them in the right direction for education to further develop their skill set and grow into whatever kind of position they want to do long-term.”

Though the career fair ends Thursday evening, Hurt encouraged people to continue to apply at www.southeasthealth.org/careers/ to learn more about the wide span of opportunities that exist at Southeast Health.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

