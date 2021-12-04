SE Health enjoys low number of COVID patients as Omicron variant threatens disruption

As hospital executives celebrate three days in a row without COVID-19 positive patients in the critical care unit (CCU), an emerging strain of the virus gives cause for worry of a fifth surge.
On Friday, Southeast Health reported nine patients were currently hospitalized with the virus and Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Narby said the number has remained low for over a month.
“This is as few cases as we’ve had at any point between any of the surges so this is sort of a new low and it's exciting,” Narby said. “It's hopeful, and I hope it stays this way for a while.”
With the emergence of Omicron variant, a highly-mutated strain of COVID-19 first detected in South Africa, threatening to end a period of relative peace within the hospital’s walls, Narby discussed how Southeast Health is better prepared for another surge.
Because of supply chain disruptions experienced during the first wave of hospitalizations, the hospital expanded its number of suppliers for personal protective equipment, medications, COVID-19 tests, and other medical supplies.
Hospital staff has also learned to adapt and change processes on a dime due to changing needs and shortages of critical care unit beds, an enduring issue for hospitals on a national scale.
The issue remains, however, that there is little concrete data on the Omicron variant that was first confirmed in the U.S. by public health sources last week and has been reported in at least five U.S. states. As of Friday, community spread was reported in Hawaii.
In the coming weeks, public health centers are expected to have data on the transmissibility of the strain, but observations in South Africa indicate the variant is likely the most contagious experts have seen thus far. Since the Delta variant was around five times more contagious than the seasonal flu, Narby said the Omicron variant could approach the same transmissibility as the measles.
“Based on how Delta behaved and became the dominant strain in a matter of three months, I think we can expect this one to become the dominant strain,” Narby said.
Experts do not yet know how lethal the new strain is or what it’s immune response will be to the current globally-available vaccinations, which have been proven highly effective against the Alpha and Delta variants. Anecdotal evidence suggests that there is little to no immune response to the Omicron variant in people who have previously been infected with the Delta variant.
It remains unclear what the immune response to the new variant will be in individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hospital administration stays prepped for another surge by monitoring supplies and making sure the hospital is staffed as much as possible.
“We have teams and processes in place that would be triggered if the COVID volume went up,” Narby said. “We also have a COVID task force that we can pull together very quickly.”
Another potential surge could look different, however, as more people have received the COVID-19 vaccine during the peak that occurred in August and July of last year. During that time, hospitalizations peaked to 128 on Aug. 30, creating an environment where patients were being treated in the halls and in makeshift critical care units. A 20-member Air Force medical team was sent to the hospital to relieve overworked staff.
Narby is confident that the vaccine would afford some, if not significant, protection against the Omicron strain and encourages eligible persons to get the vaccine or booster as soon as possible. Vaccines are available by appointment-only at its medical clinic office on Fairview Avenue.
New tools are also available to some sets of high-risk patients, including the monoclonal antibody treatment and anti-viral medication, which recently gained emergency-use authorization by the FDA.
“The wild card is a new variant, and that’s what we’re seeing, and what the new variant can or cannot do,” Narby said. “It’s certainly not going to be the last variant.”
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.