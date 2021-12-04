SE Health enjoys low number of COVID patients as Omicron variant threatens disruption

Hospital administration stays prepped for another surge by monitoring supplies and making sure the hospital is staffed as much as possible.

“We have teams and processes in place that would be triggered if the COVID volume went up,” Narby said. “We also have a COVID task force that we can pull together very quickly.”

Another potential surge could look different, however, as more people have received the COVID-19 vaccine during the peak that occurred in August and July of last year. During that time, hospitalizations peaked to 128 on Aug. 30, creating an environment where patients were being treated in the halls and in makeshift critical care units. A 20-member Air Force medical team was sent to the hospital to relieve overworked staff.

Narby is confident that the vaccine would afford some, if not significant, protection against the Omicron strain and encourages eligible persons to get the vaccine or booster as soon as possible. Vaccines are available by appointment-only at its medical clinic office on Fairview Avenue.

New tools are also available to some sets of high-risk patients, including the monoclonal antibody treatment and anti-viral medication, which recently gained emergency-use authorization by the FDA.

“The wild card is a new variant, and that’s what we’re seeing, and what the new variant can or cannot do,” Narby said. “It’s certainly not going to be the last variant.”

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

