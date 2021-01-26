SE Health Foundation puts 'WOW' spotlight on local businesses ahead of annual gala

The past year on the pandemic has been difficult for local businesses, so Southeast Health Foundation is trying to lift them up a little by buying their goods and wares to sell in curated boxes.

Southeast Health Foundation special events manager Sarah Jenks said the nonprofit wanted to find a way to help the businesses that have suffered the most from COVID-19’s fallout.

So, the foundation board of trustees and staff created “Lift up Local” WOW boxes with products bought from businesses.

Folklore Brewery owner Jeremy Pate said he was thankful to be one of the businesses selected for the project since the Dothan brewery has suffered setbacks due to shutdowns, supply chain issues, and public health mandates.

“Because of a select group of locals that supported our business during the shutdowns, we were able to eke out payments for insurance premiums and gas bills,” Pate said during a vendor reception at downtown KBC on Tuesday. “We were in a bad position and the bills just kept on coming.”

Being closed to the public, the brewery could only make money doing curbside beer pick-up and serving craft beer and wine to a limited number of guests in the taste room.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}