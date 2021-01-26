SE Health Foundation puts 'WOW' spotlight on local businesses ahead of annual gala

The past year on the pandemic has been difficult for local businesses, so Southeast Health Foundation is trying to lift them up a little by buying their goods and wares to sell in curated boxes.
Southeast Health Foundation special events manager Sarah Jenks said the nonprofit wanted to find a way to help the businesses that have suffered the most from COVID-19’s fallout.
So, the foundation board of trustees and staff created “Lift up Local” WOW boxes with products bought from businesses.
Folklore Brewery owner Jeremy Pate said he was thankful to be one of the businesses selected for the project since the Dothan brewery has suffered setbacks due to shutdowns, supply chain issues, and public health mandates.
“Because of a select group of locals that supported our business during the shutdowns, we were able to eke out payments for insurance premiums and gas bills,” Pate said during a vendor reception at downtown KBC on Tuesday. “We were in a bad position and the bills just kept on coming.”
Being closed to the public, the brewery could only make money doing curbside beer pick-up and serving craft beer and wine to a limited number of guests in the taste room.
The brewery lost a “significant amount of income” during that time, according to Pate. Before the pandemic hit in March, the business was growing every year; in 2020, the business shrank by roughly 25%.
However, Pate said he thankful to have enough business to keep Folklore afloat.
Because of the new economic landscape formed by the pandemic’s tide, Pate said Folklore is changing its business model to focus more on off-premises distribution in the future. He’s hoping to have his craft beer distributed in southwest Georgia and Florida and eventually become a tri-state regional production facility.
Some of Folklore’s craft beer selection and swag will be featured in the WOW boxes, which will be distributed to sponsors of the Southeast Health Foundation’s annual fundraising event, “The Gala 2021 – Together for Good.” The WOW boxes are also available for individuals to purchase for $165 apiece on the SE Health Foundation’s website.
The boxes will also include candles, soaps, olive oil, and a variety of other products from locally-owned businesses, including Bushel & Peck, the Olive Fruit, Boll Weevil Soap Company, Shute Pecan Company, Aunt Katie’s Garden, Bella Eden Farms, Miles of Flowers, and more.
This year’s gala will be a virtual event on Feb. 27 with the focus on raising awareness and money to expand Southeast Health’s Critical Care Unit by 14 beds, increasing the unit’s capacity by 14%, and creating a Critical Care Nurse Residence program.
Jenks said the hospital has needed this expansion since before the pandemic, when SE Health’s CCU was regularly on diversion, meaning it had to turn down 225 patient transfers from other facilities because there were not available beds or staff.