Sheriff's office looking for Brannon Stand Pharmacy burglar
Sheriff's office looking for Brannon Stand Pharmacy burglar

Suspect in Brannon Stand Pharmacy burglary

A still from camera surveillance footage shows an individual breaking into Brannon Stand Pharmacy early Thursday morning to steal drugs. The Houston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in identifying the male pictured.

 Sable Riley

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for an unknown male who pried his way into Brannon Stand Pharmacy early Thursday morning and stole multiple pharmaceuticals.

HCSO is asking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who was wearing a bright blue Nike hoodie, blue and white joggers, white gloves and a white mask and entered the pharmacy at approximately 3:15 a.m. using something similar to a crow bar.

If you have any information about the burglar, contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at (334)-677-4808.

