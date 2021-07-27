Shur Valu Foods owner honored with DAV award for service

A Dothan grocery store owner was recently surprised when he received a prestigious award from a Wiregrass veterans group.

Usually reserved for veterans, the Souring Eagle of Excellence Award has only been presented to three people in Houston County in the last two decades.

One of those awardees now includes Jai Freeman, the owner of Shur Valu Foods, for his and his family’s commitment to serving area veterans.

Arthur Miller, past state commander for Alabama’s Disabled American Veterans, surprised Freeman with the award at his West Main Street store.

“His store, his whole family really is behind the veterans 100 percent and they don’t get recognized enough for what him and his family do for veterans,” Miller said. “It’s very rare that we give one to someone who is not a veteran, but there are just some folks who go out of their way to make our lives a lot easier.”

Through his business, Freeman and his family help support fundraisers for the DAV and other veteran associations by selling those groups food, usually ribs and Boston Butts, to sell at reasonable prices to ensure the groups can turn a profit or provide enough food for veterans. Shur Valu also helps provide food for local food pantries.