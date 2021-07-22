Simon named director of Epic Applications at Southeast Health

Southeast Health is pleased to announce Amanda Simon has been promoted to director of Epic Applications in Information Systems (IS).

Simon joined the Southeast Health team in 2016 as physician practice technology analyst in IS. Since then, she has continued to grow professionally within the IS team. In November 2019, she was elevated to the director of HIPAA Privacy and Security. In her new position, she will oversee all aspects of Epic, Southeast Health’s electronic health records launched in February 2021.

Prior to joining Southeast Health, Simon has more than 15 years of project management experience in various roles for the Department of Defense and healthcare industries, which includes Asymmetrik in Annapolis Junction, Maryland, SAIC in Columbia, Maryland, and the United States Air Force.

Simon received her Associates of Science degree in Business Management from Anne Arundel Community College, Arnold, Maryland. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems Management from the University of Maryland in Adelphi, Maryland. She is currently working on her Master of Business Administration from the University of North Alabama in Florence, Alabama.

In addition, Simon is a certified Healthcare Information Security and Privacy Practitioner (HCISPP). In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and being outdoors.

