Skipperville gets first full-service bank at G.W. Long campus

SKIPPERVILLE – Two students at G.W. Long High School were working their first shift at a newly-constructed All In Credit Union, Skipperville’s first full-service bank, on their school campus on Monday.

Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker was the financial institution’s first customer as he cashed a check on Monday morning.

“This is huge,” Baker said. “It’s part of a bigger plan we’ve been working on to teach our students how to work, teach them soft skills and how to work with the public.”

Four students have jobs at the Skipperville bank. They get paid for their time and get school credit by taking a work-based learning elective, Baker said. Other students are currently being trained in Daleville at All In Credit Union’s headquarters.

Jonah Thompson, a junior at G.W. Long, said he took the job of bank teller because he wanted to work somewhere he felt valued and gage his interest in finance.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bank has a full-time employee there at all times to supervise and to help with more complex tasks while Baker says the students learn about financial literacy, part of the school system’s career technical programs.