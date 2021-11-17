SmartBank announces new team in Dothan market

Wilkins will begin her role as a corporate relationship manager focused on lending and treasury management in the market. She most recently worked as vice president of commercial banking for BBVA, managing the banking needs of some of the Wiregrass area’s largest businesses and government entities.

Before banking, Susan was a national sales and service executive in the voice and data industry, which made her uniquely qualified to assist our clients with developing a high level of automation and technology in their banking services to greatly improve efficiency and costs. She has been giving back to the community for many years, serving as president of Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club and The Downtown Group and is currently the finance chair of the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority.

Private banker Emily Jernigan has spent the last six years working with MidSouth Bank, most recently as its vice president of private banking. Emily’s varied experience from private banking to retail banking, to treasury management make her uniquely qualified to manage the banking needs of our private banking clients and their businesses, through a holistic approach and having a single point of contact for the bank for any need from deposits to investments to loans.