SmartBank announces new team in Dothan market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – SmartBank continues to grow its presence in Alabama, announcing the addition of a seven-member team in the Dothan market led by Jeff Williams, regional president, a veteran in the banking industry and longtime resident of the region.
Williams joins SmartBank with almost 30 years of banking experience, most recently serving as the market president for BBVA, where he served in executive management and leadership roles overseeing several lines of business including treasury management, payables & receivables management, automobile dealer, government & institutional, healthcare, commercial real estate, international, and loan syndications.
Jeff is involved in the community through membership in the Dothan Houston County Rotary Club and serving as Vice-Chairman of the Dothan Housing Authority. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama.
“We are excited to welcome Jeff and his team,” said Billy Carroll, SmartBank’s President and CEO. “It gives us the opportunity to advance our market presence and build local relationships. This team will help us to accomplish even more in the Alabama market."
From relationship managers to credit officers, Williams will be supported by an experienced team who has an invaluable history and understanding of the market. Members of the team include Susan Wilkins, corporate relationship manager; Emily Jernigan, private banker; Heather Tice, loan administrator; Laura Watford, regional credit officer; Lori Conrad, regional commercial underwriter; and Marsha Cobb, mortgage banking officer.
Wilkins will begin her role as a corporate relationship manager focused on lending and treasury management in the market. She most recently worked as vice president of commercial banking for BBVA, managing the banking needs of some of the Wiregrass area’s largest businesses and government entities.
Before banking, Susan was a national sales and service executive in the voice and data industry, which made her uniquely qualified to assist our clients with developing a high level of automation and technology in their banking services to greatly improve efficiency and costs. She has been giving back to the community for many years, serving as president of Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club and The Downtown Group and is currently the finance chair of the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
Private banker Emily Jernigan has spent the last six years working with MidSouth Bank, most recently as its vice president of private banking. Emily’s varied experience from private banking to retail banking, to treasury management make her uniquely qualified to manage the banking needs of our private banking clients and their businesses, through a holistic approach and having a single point of contact for the bank for any need from deposits to investments to loans.
Laura Watford comes aboard as a regional credit officer following her 10 years of work as senior credit officer at MidSouth Bank, where she led the bank’s commercial lending team and was an active member of its ALCO and executive loan committee.
Laura has a strong background in public accounting, working at a regional CPA firm, giving her a unique perspective on our client’s needs and this allows her to quickly analyze how the bank may best assist. Watford provides the team with local credit decision making, allowing the bank’s clients to know not only their banker, but credit officer.
Lori Conrad will serve as a regional credit underwriter working out of the Dothan branch; bringing 21 years of banking experience to the team. She most recently served as senior credit analyst and vice president at MidSouth Bank, covering the South Alabama and Gulf Coast areas.
Marsha Cobb will serve as SmartBank Dothan’s mortgage banking officer. She most recently served as a mortgage loan officer for BBVA and has 27 years of experience in the mortgage industry. Marsha has a reputation for not only knowing her solutions and how she can assist a client or Realtor but always being very responsive, understanding that this is a key driver to client satisfaction.
Banking officer /loan administrator Heather Tice has 20 years of commercial banking experience and served the previous seven years at BBVA as senior relationship support specialist. Heather has a reputation of always going above and beyond to serve the bank’s clients and brings that enthusiasm to this team. She has a bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Auburn University.
“SmartBank’s commitment to the Alabama market is evidenced by expanding into the Dothan area. These highly experienced bankers are the perfect combination,” said Jeff Williams, Regional President. “We are confident this team will drive our plans for continued growth in Alabama and allow us to be a major part of the Wiregrass area’s continued growth and economic prosperity. This team is committed to SmartBank’s success in the market, with the understanding that this will only happen by developing meaningful relationships and always providing the client with the most appropriate solution for their needs.”
Founded in 2007, SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank providing banking, investment, insurance, and mortgage financial services, with 37 branches spanning Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida.