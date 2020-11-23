Southeast Alabama communities recieve nearly $4.3 million for public improvement projects

MONTGOMERY— Almost $4.3 million will be given to Southeast Alabama communities for public improvements as part Community Development Block Grants awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey.

More than 60 Alabama cities and counties were awarded almost $19.4 million that will be used to repair dangerous roads, provide safer water, build community and senior centers, and improve sewer systems among other projects.

“Community Development Block Grants help raise the living standards for thousands of Alabamians who may have struggled with dangerous roads, had sewage backed up in their homes or find it difficult to wash clothes because of inadequate water pressure,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants and I must commend those local elected officials who recognized those struggles and responded to address needs in their communities.”

Grants are awarded on competitive basis in several categories including small city, large city, county, community enhancement, Black Belt, and planning. Some cities received planning grants in addition to other competitive grants. In most instances, awarded governments are required to allocate some local funds to projects as a match for the grants.