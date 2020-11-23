Southeast Alabama communities recieve nearly $4.3 million for public improvement projects

MONTGOMERY— Almost $4.3 million will be given to Southeast Alabama communities for public improvements as part Community Development Block Grants awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey.
More than 60 Alabama cities and counties were awarded almost $19.4 million that will be used to repair dangerous roads, provide safer water, build community and senior centers, and improve sewer systems among other projects.
“Community Development Block Grants help raise the living standards for thousands of Alabamians who may have struggled with dangerous roads, had sewage backed up in their homes or find it difficult to wash clothes because of inadequate water pressure,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants and I must commend those local elected officials who recognized those struggles and responded to address needs in their communities.”
Grants are awarded on competitive basis in several categories including small city, large city, county, community enhancement, Black Belt, and planning. Some cities received planning grants in addition to other competitive grants. In most instances, awarded governments are required to allocate some local funds to projects as a match for the grants.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Many local governments, particularly this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, often struggle for funds to provide basic services for residents,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in awarding these funds from the CDBG program, which enables governments to accomplish worthwhile projects to make their communities better places to live.”
Grants awarded and projects that will be funded in the southeastern region include:
• Ariton, $250,000 to resurface and improve drainage along Dillard Street, Zumstein Avenue, Williams Street, Barnes Street, and Claybank Street; $30,000 for a planning grant to help the town develop long-range plans and goals
• Crenshaw County, $350,000 to repave Helicon Cross Road and Rising Star Road north of Petrey
• Cottonwood, $350,000 to replace old and damaged sewer lines and a failing lift station.
• Daleville, $292,500 to replace water lines along Culpepper Street, Wells Avenue, Ennis Street, and Holman Street
• Dozier, $250,000 to improve water pressure and improve fire protection capability in an area along Main Street
• Eufaula, $450,000 to implement the fourth phase of its housing rehabilitation program in the Edgewood subdivision area
• Hartford, $350,000 to replace sewer lines and components in the vicinity of Third Avenue.
• Headland, $450,000 to rehabilitate up to 30 substandard houses in the central and north part of the city
• Florala, $350,000 to continue to rehabilitate old and damaged sewer lines in a project that has been ongoing with CDBG funds since 2005
• New Brockton, $314,000 to renovate and upgrade three sewer pump stations to improve sewage collection
• Ozark, $250,000 to resurface at least a portion of nine streets including Brown Drive, Lowery Road, Julian Street, Wilson Avenue, Hall Drive, McDonald Avenue, Woodview Avenue, Brookview Drive, and Parkview Drive
• Pike County, $350,000 to resurface County Road 7749 (McLure Town Road), northeast of Troy and pave County Road 2256 south of Troy
• Troy, $250,000 to renovate a portion of the historic Academy Street School and convert it to a community and cultural arts center
