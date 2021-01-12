Steven Aase joins Ameris Bank as market president for Dothan and surrounding areas

Longtime banker Steven Aase is joining Ameris Bank as market president for its markets in Dothan, Donalsonville, and Panama City.

“With over 15 years of experience, Aase is a seasoned banker bringing years of industry insight and banking knowledge to Ameris Bank and its clients,” an Ameris Bank press release stated.

Previously, Aase was a senior vice president and market president for Regions Bank, overseeing its Bay County market. He also served as a vice president and commercial banker for Hancock Bank and held commercial banking leadership roles at SunTrust Bank and Wachovia Bank.

“Steven is an extremely well-rounded banker, and we are excited to have him join our team,” says Ameris Bank Regional President Michael Lee. “His previous market leadership experience will allow him to effectively oversee and grow our Dothan, Donalsonville, and Panama City markets. I know our current and future customers will benefit from his knowledge and dedication to relationship banking.”

Aase, a Chipley resident, will be responsible for building and strengthening banking relationships and community involvement throughout the areas in his new position.