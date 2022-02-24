Stout and Miller named as Market Presidents for Troy Bank & Trust

Jeff Kervin, President and CEO of Troy Bank & Trust, has announced that Jeff Stout has been named Market President of the Wiregrass Market and Jerry Miller has been named Market President of the Legacy Market.

They have been tapped to provide strategic and operational leadership for commercial banking activities their respective markets. Both will continue managing their commercial banking relationships.

Stout has over 37 years of banking experience, mostly in the Dothan market. Having graduated from the University of Delaware where he majored in Management and Finance, he received his MBA from Jacksonville State University. The Wiregrass Market includes banks in Dothan and in Enterprise.

A member of the Alabama Banking Association, he is also a member of the First United Methodist Church of Dothan. Stout has held numerous Executive Officer and Board positions with area civic and charity organizations including the Boy’s & Girl’s Club, Boy Scouts, and the Salvation Army. Stout and his wife, Diane, have two children.