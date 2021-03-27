Tiny house trend is slowly growing in Wiregrass

Living tiny is not a new concept.
Some of Earth’s first people, Neanderthals, often sought shelter in small caves; Native Americans lived in communities in teepees; and a 2016 study revealed that more than half of New York City apartments on the market were 700 square feet or less.
However, trends over the last century show that people generally buy larger homes, if they have the means to do so. An analysis by Property Shark showed that home sizes have been expanding since 1910 by an average of 74% nationwide, particularly in the South and West. The average home size in Alabama, according to a Realtor.com ranking, is 1,800 square feet.
Some groups of people scattered around the United States are beginning to reverse that trend believing that sometimes, smaller is better.
Hunter Oglesby, a new mom in Skipperville, is currently renovating a 400-square-foot home for her family on a piece of land she owns after her boyfriend recently died in a tragic car accident.
“It’s more about having the minimalistic lifestyle. I don’t care to have a super big house. That’s just not me,” Oglesby said on Friday. “At my last house, we had two rooms we didn’t even use.”
Her new house will have all the same features as a typical single-family home – two bedrooms, a living room, a laundry room, a kitchen, and a bathroom – but on a smaller scale.
“I’m a single mom, I will soon have a full-time job, and I feel like coming home to a huge house that I have to clean constantly is not something I want to do,” Oglesby said. “I’d rather be coming home to a small house for my family that’s easy to keep up.”
The tiny home trend first gained popularity in 2008, when the housing market took a downturn, but really started gaining momentum in 2012, particularly after hit TV shows like those on HGTV began following people designing and living in their dream tiny homes.
Those people, like Oglesby, believe living tiny allows them to invest in the quality of their home, rather than the quantity of things to fill it with.
While most tiny home developments in Alabama are just getting started, Ozark’s Mark Blankenship, now-mayor, built the Wiregrass’ first true tiny homes when the trend first started gaining popularity.
He said he was looking to add more residences in downtown Ozark.
“The tiny homes just seemed like a fit,” Blankenship said. “A lot of people kind of frowned upon it at first, saying that people weren’t going to want to live in houses that small.”
After buying a site on Mutual Street and development plans were approved, Blankenship said work started really quickly. A single slab was laid for all five homes in one day.
All houses have the same floor plan – “very compact, but very usable,” he said. A kitchen, bedroom, laundry closet, bathroom, and living area are all included in the 500-square-foot houses.
As soon as the homes hit the market, there were one-year leases signed at each of the homes and they haven’t been vacant since. The houses rent for $550 a month.
“They don’t have a lot of yard, they’re very cost efficient and you’ve got a lot of people just starting out in a job and they just want a nice place to live but they don’t want a lot of expenses that come with more traditional houses,” Blankenship said, adding the homes also attract a lot of elderly people looking to scale back.
Despite the popularity and waiting list of people seeking tiny homes, Blankenship said he has no plans to build more as his focus is now on being the mayor of Ozark.
However, other developments in the Wiregrass are just starting to get off the ground and are experiencing a high demand for residents seeking small living quarters as well.
Michael Senn started his development a couple of years ago in Midland City after being inspired by popular HGTV shows and a knack for home construction.
“I was raised on the road spreading the gospel and doing evangelism,” Senn said. “I’m used to living in a tiny space, or smaller space. I had the idea that it might be good around here.”
He bought a storage building and converted it into a tiny home, advertised it on Facebook marketplace and got 75 inquiries within the first few hours.
With the interest so high, Senn and his wife Sheryl, started building more. The SENN-tastic Tiny House Village now has four finished homes that are rented out on a monthly basis, often by single people working in the area seeking temporary and flexible living arrangements.
The biggest challenge, Senn said, is he can’t get them built fast enough. It takes two to three months to renovate each storage building to make it livable, depending on the size.
His newest addition is also the tiniest. Considered a micro tiny house, it has only 104 square feet of living space. He already has a renter lined up for the miniscule dwelling, as well as renters for three more homes currently being renovated.
“I think it’s just a great thing for any individual who wants to minimalize,” Senn said. “It seems like a majority of our income is going to our homes these days and a lot of people are kind of getting tired of that. I think that’s one of the reasons tiny homes are so popular right now.”
He plans to develop another three acres of property and hopes to have at least 20 tiny homes, of varying sizes and layouts, on his property in the rural countryside where he also lives and some lots reserved for people wanting to park their RVs or portable tiny homes.
Though the tiny home movement is slowly growing in the Wiregrass, they are still sparse as some cities have zoning laws that have minimum square footage requirements that don’t allow builders to construct tiny homes.
