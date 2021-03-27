Tiny house trend is slowly growing in Wiregrass

He bought a storage building and converted it into a tiny home, advertised it on Facebook marketplace and got 75 inquiries within the first few hours.

With the interest so high, Senn and his wife Sheryl, started building more. The SENN-tastic Tiny House Village now has four finished homes that are rented out on a monthly basis, often by single people working in the area seeking temporary and flexible living arrangements.

The biggest challenge, Senn said, is he can’t get them built fast enough. It takes two to three months to renovate each storage building to make it livable, depending on the size.

His newest addition is also the tiniest. Considered a micro tiny house, it has only 104 square feet of living space. He already has a renter lined up for the miniscule dwelling, as well as renters for three more homes currently being renovated.

“I think it’s just a great thing for any individual who wants to minimalize,” Senn said. “It seems like a majority of our income is going to our homes these days and a lot of people are kind of getting tired of that. I think that’s one of the reasons tiny homes are so popular right now.”