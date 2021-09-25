Todd Farms is Bronze Alabama Retailer of the Year

HEADLAND – When driving along U.S. 431 in Headland, you can’t miss Todd Farms; just turn into the parking lot when you get to the 38-foot-tall red barn and the World’s Largest Syrup Bottle.

The combo general store/restaurant run by seventh generation syrup-makers is a recognizable landmark and caught the attention of the Alabama Retailer of the Year judges for growing its business over the past 19 months.

The judges chose owners and partners Dewey and Annette Todd as the Bronze Alabama Retailers of the Year in the “Annual Sales Less Than $1 Million” category. Todd Farms is one of 11 businesses honored by the Alabama Retail Association as the 2021 Retailers of the Year. It has been a member of the association since its opening in 2015.

“This accomplishment would not have happened without the support of our loyal customers and the diligent work of our faithful, dedicated employees and family,” the Todds said today when accepting the award. “This award is a demonstration of the value that small businesses have in a world that has grown increasingly corporate in nature.”

Notably, the store and restaurant benefited from the support of the community during the pandemic’s lockdown stage.