Travel, business diversity pump Dothan's tax revenue surplus to $9.5 million

People are traveling to and through Dothan again, businesses are busy, and sales tax collections are strong.

April’s sales and use tax report, which reflects March sales, shows the city raked in over $8 million, nearly $2.4 million more than budget projections and more than $1.7 million the amount collected in April of last year.

Last month’s sales and use tax revenue figures have given the city a total surplus of $9,544,057 for the 2021 Fiscal Year with five months left to go until the end of the budget year.

Furthermore, lodging tax remitted to the city government last month was in the green for the first time in a year. The city collected $328,338 in April, which is $68,352 more than the budget amount and $93,600 more, or 40% higher, than the amount collected in the same timeframe last year.

Matt Parker, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce president, said the mix of industry sectors – medical, military, service, retail, and manufacturing – should be credited to the Dothan Metropolitan Statistical Area’s (MSA) continued economic growth.