'Unprecedented': Business still booming for local firearm dealers

“… Some are concerned for their safety,” Fraze said. “Because of the rioting in the northwest… they don’t know what’s going to happen. They look at the news every night and see things going haywire. They see ‘defund the police’; it gets them upset I guess.”

Many are worried the path to gun ownership might soon be more difficult because of the new administration.

“It’s obviously politically driven. The whole gun market is political,” Bryant said. “Now we have a Democratic president who’s not necessarily pro-gun; people are worried they will not be able to buy a gun in a few years.”

Ben McNealy, sales associate at Lock N’ Load in Enterprise, simply said “times are rough” when asked about the sentiment of first-time gun buyers.

“Mostly it’s been because everyone thinks it’s going to be harder to get them if laws change, so everyone’s getting them while they can,” Draper said.

Stores have been busier over the past week, but gun salesmen said the activity has more to do with the fact that stores are getting in new inventory after a busy Christmas shopping season and less to do with the riots at the capitol last week. Ammunition has also been reportedly hard to find.

Trends have been similar nationwide as gun stocks climb and manufacturers struggle to keep up with demand.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.