Upcoming HGTV episode is 'true chance of a lifetime' for featured Dothan bed-maker

Reid made a custom four-poster bed for a home in Laurel, Mississippi, that Erin and Ben Napier renovated for a couple who moved from New York City.

Ben Napier, in turn, made Reid’s family a “beautiful” custom dining room table from some walnut left over from a project Reid worked on with former President Jimmy Carter.

Reid Classics has already seen their business boom in the last year, due in part to consumer buying behavior, the prevailing trend of natural wood tones in home décor, and a good economy despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Reid said that consumers are more interested now in investing in lasting, quality products.

Sunday’s episode is expected to draw 2.5 million viewers, according to HGTV’s data on past episodes.

“I'm super excited about it,” Reid said. “It's a true chance in a lifetime.”

On Friday, Reid said that he already has a one-year waiting list of people wanting one of his beds in their homes. His Dothan business only has around six employees at the moment, but Reid said he is prepared to make changes to grow his operation in the likelihood that Sunday’s episode spurs increased interest.