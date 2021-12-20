Wayne Farms among area businesses to adapt, overcome 2021 challenges

It’s nearly 2022 and businesses faced with unprecedented pressure over the last year have evolved to meet the challenges of a new economic environment.
The U.S. economy bounced back with unexpected speed from last year’s short but intense coronavirus recession. But many businesses were unprepared for the sudden resurgence in demand.
Many have found that their suppliers can’t fill orders fast enough because factories, ports and freight yards are overwhelmed. They're also scrambling to recall laid-off workers or to find new ones. The result is that American workers have more bargaining power than they’ve had in years.
The scourge of an enduring pandemic’s fallout has expedited the process of implementing technology in many local businesses and forced employers to spend a little more on human capital.
Wayne Farms, one of the Dothan area’s largest employers, adapted quickly to those challenges to continue providing its poultry products to customers, many that are other local businesses.
“From a supply chain standpoint, we’re a critical infrastructure industry,” said Frank Singleton, Wayne Farms media relations spokesperson. “It’s important for us to keep the food supply chain intact and continue to meet customer expectations.”
Wayne Farms is one of the largest U.S. poultry producers with large facilities in Dothan and Jack in Coffee County that employ roughly 2,500 employees at full capacity.
Like many businesses, the company headquartered in Oakwood, Georgia, raised its starting pay for entry-level positions from less than $10 in 2020 to $12.50-$16.75 in December 2021. Starting pay is based on experience, skill, and shift assignment.
Wayne Farms also offers a $1,500 signing bonus, paid in increments over three months, and referral bonuses for existing employees.
While managers of the Wiregrass plants usually enjoy a healthy supply of people willing to work, there are currently about 100 open positions at the Dothan facility and a little less than 100 at the Jack location. The majority of those positions are low-level, high-turnover jobs in production and packaging, as well as skilled positions that require CDL certifications in logistics.
Earlier this year, Wayne Farms started using more robotics and X-ray machines to replace workers.
“That’s been an evolving part of the food industry,” Singleton said. “We are using more automation and more technology. COVID certainly accelerated that as it impacted labor, and continues to impact labor.”
Singleton said different plants use different kinds of technology and automation depending on what the specialty purpose is for the facility. Plants use automation for weighing and sorting, distribution, labeling, and deboning chicken products, and many other processes.
The need for people is still present, though.
“We’ve had to work hard, recruited heavily, made sure we offer every opportunity for our employees so that they feel good and comfortable about coming to work,” Singleton said.
As COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to workplaces, particularly those in manufacturing and distribution where employees often work in close proximity, Wayne Farms chicken production plants have health clinics with medical staff on site available to employees and family members. It also has physical barriers between workers and enforces the use of PPE, including masks and gloves.
While the company has been able to meet product demand and fill contracts, albeit narrowly in some cases, the workforce shortage has affected its ability to expand the number of businesses it serves by taking on additional contracts.
Singleton said the organization will continue to recruit to fill its workforce needs by presenting at job fairs, advertising locally, and offering incentives to attract other workers.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.