Wayne Farms among area businesses to adapt, overcome 2021 challenges

Singleton said different plants use different kinds of technology and automation depending on what the specialty purpose is for the facility. Plants use automation for weighing and sorting, distribution, labeling, and deboning chicken products, and many other processes.

The need for people is still present, though.

“We’ve had to work hard, recruited heavily, made sure we offer every opportunity for our employees so that they feel good and comfortable about coming to work,” Singleton said.

As COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to workplaces, particularly those in manufacturing and distribution where employees often work in close proximity, Wayne Farms chicken production plants have health clinics with medical staff on site available to employees and family members. It also has physical barriers between workers and enforces the use of PPE, including masks and gloves.

While the company has been able to meet product demand and fill contracts, albeit narrowly in some cases, the workforce shortage has affected its ability to expand the number of businesses it serves by taking on additional contracts.