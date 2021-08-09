Wayne Farms combining with Sanderson Farms in $4.53 billion deal

Wholesale chicken wing prices have been above $3 per pound since April, well above the five-year average of $1.75 per pound. Some dine-in chains like Applebee's and Chilis, which were forced to close dining rooms during the pandemic, have launched delivery-only chicken wing brands.

In conference call with investors last week, WingStop, the chicken wing chain, said the price for wings on the spot market are up 125%, and it expects more of the same for the rest of the year.

Sales at Sanderson Farms soared more than 34% during the second quarter compared with the same three-month period last year.

"Expanding our poultry offerings to the U.S. is a key enabler of our ability to meet customer and consumer demands," Cargill Chairman and CEO David MacLennan said in a prepared statement Monday.

Both Cargill, which is based outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Continental Grain Co., which is based in New York, are private companies.

Cargill is one of the world's largest food companies, with more than 155,000 employees in 70 countries. It produces meat and animal feed and makes agricultural commodities like vegetable oil, among other businesses. Continental Grain invests in food companies and operates food production companies in Latin America, Asia and elsewhere.