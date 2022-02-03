Wilk named director of Oncology Services at Southeast Health

Southeast Health is pleased to announce Ron Wilk, MA, R.T.(R)(T), as director of Oncology Services.

As director of Oncology Services, Ron’s duties will include overseeing the Southeast Health Cancer Center and Southeast Health Hematology and Oncology.

Ron comes to Southeast Health from Tampa Bay, Florida, where he served as administrative director of Tampa Bay Radiation Oncology. Prior to that, he was administrative director of Radiation-Medical Oncology and Cancer Registry at St. Peter’s Health Partners in Troy, New York.

Ron received his Associate Degree of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan. He completed the School of Radiation Therapy Technology at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He earned his Bachelor of Applied Science from Sienna Heights University in Adrian, Michigan, and his Master of Arts in Organizational Management from Spring Arbor University in Aplena, Michigan.